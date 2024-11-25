2024 Honda CBR600RR Review: So Outdated Yet Still So Good

Sometimes in this industry, automakers and motorcycle manufacturers only allow journalists a few hours to experience the latest and greatest creations to leave factory floors. The logistics of pre-production testing, marketing, and sales dictate such inconveniences, but long-term loaners provide a much better opportunity for deep thoughts to begin forming—and I'm not just writing this in the hopes of convincing PR professionals to hand out the goods on a more reasonable schedule.

Instead, after spending seven months this year with a 2024 Honda CBR600RR that spanned plenty of riding on city streets, highways, and canyons, plus two separate track days at two separate stages of my training, this resulting review can hopefully better distill everything that the 600RR offers.

At this point, I must reveal that over those seven months, I also bought a 2002 Honda CBR954RR. I set out on the search earlier this summer, originally looking for a stock bike to start a street-legal track build. And without a doubt, time on the 600RR helped to inspire the purchase. Tracing that lineage through-line of Honda's Fireblades, which today go so far overboard in power and performance, helps to provide a better picture for whom, exactly, the CBR600RR might just be the perfect bike.

