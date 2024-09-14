Ducati Panigale V2 Vs V4 S Track Showdown: Putting A $32,000 Bike To The Test

Learning to ride high-performance motorcycles on the racetrack results in massive boosts to confidence, skill, and safety while riding on public roads. But in the life of an auto/moto journalist, the actual learning process can easily approach a sporadic rollercoaster ride while jumping between so many different bikes, with varying displacements, a neverending onslaught of new gear, and handling all of the above at different circuits the world over. My own saga of motorcycle track training recently culminated in a peak life experience, though, when I joined Ducati's DRE program to ride some of the most iconic modern motorcycles on one of the world's most iconic motorsport destinations, WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca.

Little did I know, as I drove up from Los Angeles, that Ducati not only planned to plop me onto three spectacular bikes, but also with legendary racer turned professional riding coach Jake Zemke shadowing me for the full day. That's because I spent most of the drive fretting about Laguna Seca itself, which is actually far from my favorite track to run in a car—ever since I came fairly close to the edge while testing the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N there earlier this year.

Turns out, the famous Corkscrew concerns me far less than Turn 1's blind crest over a hill at top speed. So as I suited up in Laguna Seca's pitlane, I wondered how I might fare on the Panigale V2, which would be the most powerful bike I'd ridden on track up to that point by a fair margin, not to mention the insanity of a V4 S superbike later. Not quite slowly, but very much surely, I learned how to push each bike and myself closer to the limit, while receiving a solid education on whether the V2 or V4 S makes for a better track toy in the process.

