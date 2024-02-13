6 Cheap Sport Bikes That Still Offer Incredible Performance
Supersport bikes are like the race cars of the motorcycle world. They're usually faster and more powerful than regular sports bikes. While sportbikes are good for everyday use, supersport bikes are more about high speed and sharp handling, just like bikes used in racing. These bikes often have engines that range from 600cc to 1000cc, mostly the inline-4 type. They're designed for speed and performance, with a riding style and parts that are very close to what professional racers use. That's why some bikes even have "RR" in their name, which means 'Race Replica.'
To be clear, there are no official definitions separating sports bikes from supersport bikes, but having two separate classes can open up interesting opportunities like specializations and broader price ranges. Speaking of price ranges, one thing about "supersport" bikes is that they can be really expensive. Some, like certain Ducatis and Kawasakis, can cost north of $45,000 — that's a lot of money for a bike. But in this article, we're going to try to stick to supersport bikes that are cheaper. These bikes are all under $20,000, which can give you the thrill of a high-performance bike without costing too much.
People love these bikes because they're exciting to ride. They're fast, they handle well, and they feel like you're on a racing bike. So, here are six Supersports that pack a punch without assaulting your wallet.
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R
The Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R, updated for 2023, is a dream bike for those who love speed but don't want to spend too much. First introduced in 2004, it's mainly built for racing but can also be fun on regular roads.
At its heart, the Ninja ZX-10R has a potent 998cc inline four-cylinder engine. This engine delivers a thrilling 203 hp at 13,200 RPM, with an impressive torque of 82.5 lb-ft at 11,400 RPM. The engine is exciting for riders who enjoy a burst of speed, especially when used on tracks. Kawasaki made some cool changes, starting with the 2021 model. They tweaked the bike's body and suspension, making it handle better, especially around corners. It feels more stable and responsive, which is great for those twisty turns on a race track. The bike looks aggressive and modern, with a design inspired by another Kawasaki model, the H2. Features like winglets add to this look and help with speed.
You'll definitely get the sports bike feel with the ZX-10R, which has a price point starting at around $17,800. The handlebars and seats are positioned to make you feel like a racer, which might be a bit uncomfortable for long rides but is perfect for fast, spirited riding. It's also packed with high-tech features — From the KCMF (cornering ABS and traction control) to the KLCM (launch control) and an up/down quick-shifter. It even has cruise control for easier, long rides.
Yamaha YZF-R1
The Yamaha YZF-R1 is another powerful supersport that fits our budget. Although under $20,000, affordable is a relative term, and this bike is a bit more expensive than others, at prices between $18,000 and $18,500, depending on the year. However, you'll be buying a bike that looks fast even when it's not moving.
The R1 is powered by a formidable 998cc, liquid-cooled, 16-valve inline-four engine, churning out an impressive 197 bhp and 83 ft-lb of torque. With a top speed of around 185 mph, the R1 is one of the best Yamaha motorcycles ever made. The R1 is also smart. Its advanced six-axis gyro-controlled rider aids, which were first seen in 2015, have only become more refined. These include multiple levels of traction and slide control, launch control, and a cable-less ride-by-wire throttle. The R1 also comes with a somewhat unique brake control system offering adjustable Cornering ABS for optimal braking performance in different conditions. The new engine brake management system adds to the riding experience, allowing riders to select from three levels of engine braking.
However, the R1 does have its issues. While perfect for spirited riding and track days, it's aggressive position and firm suspension setup might not be as forgiving during long road trips or in heavy traffic. Fuel efficiency and comfort take a backseat to performance, which is expected when it comes to these bikes, but it is still a bit of a downer.
Suzuki GSX-R750
The Suzuki GSX-R750 has been around since 1985, and it's special because it combines the easy handling of smaller bikes with the power of bigger ones. The 2024 version of the bike costs about $13,000, making it a good deal for what it offers — especially when it comes to performance.
The bike has a 750cc DOHC inline-four engine generating around 120-130 horsepower at the rear wheel and a peak torque of 55.4 pound-feet at 11,050 rpm. This engine has been the same since 2011 but still works great. On the standing quarter mile, you also get a 145 mph top speed and 11.2 seconds/121.3 mph. The GSX-R750 looks cool, too, with its pearl whites, metallic blues, and blacks. In 2021, they made a special version as well to celebrate Suzuki's 100th anniversary, which was a nod to Suzuki's racing history.
Given how Suzuki's can sometimes be too powerful to handle, "How does it ride?" becomes a valid question. The bike is a bit heavier than smaller ones, but it's still easy to handle. It's got great suspension that makes rides smooth, even on bumpy roads. The bike's clutch helps make shifting gears smoother, but it doesn't have a quick-shifter (nor ABS and traction control, for that matter) that some other bikes have. What's impressive is how light this bike is at just 408 pounds with fuel. This is one of those bikes that you can ride fast or take it easy; it's up to you.
BMW S 1000 RR
The BMW S 1000 RR is also one that stands out as a powerful supersport. This bike first zoomed onto the scene in 2010. Back then, it was already turning heads with its power. Over the years, BMW has made it even better. The latest model is a real showstopper, though. The 2023 BMW S 1000 RR is powered by a 999cc inline-four engine, with an impressive 207 bhp at 13,750 rpm and 83.3lb-ft of torque at 11,000 rpm. But it's not just about raw power. The engine is designed to give you a smooth ride, whether you're cruising on a highway or zooming on a racetrack, and you have BMW's ShiftCam to thank for this.
The bike's frame, or its skeleton, is also cleverly designed. It makes the bike feel light and easy to handle, especially with the Marzocchi semi-active suspension. It adapts to your ride, making it feel smooth and controlled. BMW packed this bike with lots of high-tech features as well. This includes an advanced slide control system, powerful brakes, and an array of rider aids like traction control and wheelie control. It's like having a co-pilot to help you ride better and safer.
The price is a bit steep at just over $25,400 for the 2024 version of the bike, but the 2023 RR is available for under $20,000. In any case, you get a lot of bike for what you pay.
Honda CBR 1000 RR
This supersport barely needs an introduction. At the heart of the CBR 1000 RR lies a meticulously crafted 998cc liquid-cooled inline four-cylinder engine. This powerhouse evolved from previous iterations of Honda's CBR engines, churning out 189 horsepower at 13,000 rpm and 84 pounds of torque at 11,000 rpm. The engine's design is inspired by Honda's race bikes, which gives it a cool racing feel, too. Complementing the engine is an advanced electronics package inspired by Honda's MotoGP efforts. This suite includes a power selector, a selectable torque control, and an engine brake selector.
The CBR 1000 RR is also pretty light and easy to handle. It's been designed to be stable and responsive, which makes it a lot of fun to ride, especially on curvy roads. Combining a Showa Big Piston fork and Balance Free rear shock ensures that the bike remains composed, even under extreme braking conditions.
Riding this bike is exciting, but it might feel a bit tight for bigger riders. Also, the controls for the electronic features can be a bit complicated to use, which can get overwhelming for beginner riders — it's arguably one of the most epic sports bikes that newbies really shouldn't buy. Price-wise, the CBR 1000 RR is a good deal. The model without ABS costs $16,599; with ABS, it's $16,899. This makes it a great choice if you want a high-performance supersport without spending too much.
Aprilia RSV4
The Aprilia RSV4 is a bike that qualifies as a supersport and has really stepped up since it first came out in 2009. It's like a sports car on two wheels, with a lot of power and some cool tech features. By 2023, the RSV4 is even better with a bigger engine. Now, it's got a 1,099cc, 65-degree V-4 engine that can put out a whopping 217 horsepower. This bike is also built to handle well. It has a strong frame and a special swingarm at the back, making it more stable and fun to ride. They've also made it a bit more comfortable by adjusting things like the seat height and the suspension.
The RSV4's electronic controls are also noteworthy. You can change settings for things like traction control and how the bike handles wheelies. There's even a smart system to help with braking safely, especially around corners. The RSV4 isn't just about performance; it looks great, too. It has sleek bodywork and fancy LED lights.
The RSV4 standard model is now priced at around $19,000, which might seem like a lot. But it might be worth it for a bike that's fast, handles well, and has all these high-tech features.