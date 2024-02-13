6 Cheap Sport Bikes That Still Offer Incredible Performance

Supersport bikes are like the race cars of the motorcycle world. They're usually faster and more powerful than regular sports bikes. While sportbikes are good for everyday use, supersport bikes are more about high speed and sharp handling, just like bikes used in racing. These bikes often have engines that range from 600cc to 1000cc, mostly the inline-4 type. They're designed for speed and performance, with a riding style and parts that are very close to what professional racers use. That's why some bikes even have "RR" in their name, which means 'Race Replica.'

To be clear, there are no official definitions separating sports bikes from supersport bikes, but having two separate classes can open up interesting opportunities like specializations and broader price ranges. Speaking of price ranges, one thing about "supersport" bikes is that they can be really expensive. Some, like certain Ducatis and Kawasakis, can cost north of $45,000 — that's a lot of money for a bike. But in this article, we're going to try to stick to supersport bikes that are cheaper. These bikes are all under $20,000, which can give you the thrill of a high-performance bike without costing too much.

People love these bikes because they're exciting to ride. They're fast, they handle well, and they feel like you're on a racing bike. So, here are six Supersports that pack a punch without assaulting your wallet.