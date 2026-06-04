Audi's New Hybrid Supercar Doesn't Replace The R8, It Buries It
The Audi Nuvolari is officially the most powerful production car to ever wear an Audi badge, demolishing the R8's power numbers by a pretty significant margin in the process. The new midengine hybrid supercar (yes, Audi is calling it a "supercar") is powered by a 4.0-liter V8 with two turbochargers and three electric motors, for a total of 987 horsepower.
All that translates to a top speed of "over" 217 miles per hour and a 0-62 mph time of 2.6 seconds. Just so you have something to compare it to, the dearly-departed Audi R8 V10 "only" made 602 horsepower at its maximum and topped out at 199 miles per hour.
It's still early in the life of the Nuvolari, as Audi says it will hit production early next year. No price has been announced yet, but it will definitely have a limited production of just 499 cars. That puts it further into Lamborghini or Ferrari territory than any other production car Audi has ever made.
A bona fide supercar
Way back in 2023, there were rumblings about what would eventually replace the R8 and many outlets (including SlashGear) expected that the eventual successor to the Audi supercar throne would be an e-Tron and fully electric. With the recent dial back by automakers on electric cars, however, the choice to opt for a fire-breathing hybrid drivetrain was likely the right move.
Audi's Chairman, Gernot Döllner, said: "With the Audi Nuvolari, we are accelerating technological progress..." While not an EV, the Nuvolari, with its F1-derived parts, is certainly bleeding edge.
As for the aesthetics, it's a bold move by Audi to go in a more wild direction with its styling. It brings to mind groundbreaking Audis from the past like the TT and the original R8. There are many quick and performance focused Audis that look nice on sale today, but on the styling front, no one is going to hang a poster of an SQ8 on their wall, or wait for the latest installment of Forza or Gran Turismo to race an A3. The Nuvolari, however, is a car people will get excited about.
Inspired by Formula One and Italian motorsports
The car is named after Tazio Nuvolari, an Italian racing legend from the first half of the 20th century who raced just about everything that had wheels. The motorsports and Italian connection doesn't stop there. As one would expect from a team newly fielding a Formula One car, the Nuvolari features some F1-inspired tech like the brakes, the hybrid system, the overall carbon fiber frame of the car, and its active aerodynamics.
Now, you may notice that the near-1,000 horsepower Lamborghini Temerario hybrid supercar is also powered by a 4.0-liter V8 and three electric motors. And, you might remember that the Audi R8 and Lamborghini Gallardo also shared some commonality.
Only this time the Audi is faster, and that may well mean that — when it reaches production — the Nuvolari won't get overshadowed by its brasher Italian cousin. But if the legend of the Audi R8 is anything to go by, chances are, the new midengine Audi won't have anything to worry about making its own name.