Audi's New Hybrid Supercar Doesn't Replace The R8, It Buries It

The Audi Nuvolari is officially the most powerful production car to ever wear an Audi badge, demolishing the R8's power numbers by a pretty significant margin in the process. The new midengine hybrid supercar (yes, Audi is calling it a "supercar") is powered by a 4.0-liter V8 with two turbochargers and three electric motors, for a total of 987 horsepower.

All that translates to a top speed of "over" 217 miles per hour and a 0-62 mph time of 2.6 seconds. Just so you have something to compare it to, the dearly-departed Audi R8 V10 "only" made 602 horsepower at its maximum and topped out at 199 miles per hour.

It's still early in the life of the Nuvolari, as Audi says it will hit production early next year. No price has been announced yet, but it will definitely have a limited production of just 499 cars. That puts it further into Lamborghini or Ferrari territory than any other production car Audi has ever made.