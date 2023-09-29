Everything We Know About Audi's R8 Replacement (And What Its Powered By)

The Audi R8 is emblematic of the best that Audi has to offer. However, that statement deserves a huge asterisk, as it's only Audi's best gasoline-powered car. Audi's EV e-tron line is the new sheriff in town, helping transition the automaker into full electrification. As the brand bids farewell to the R8 after this model year, Audi fans are left wondering what will become of the brand's sports car offerings in the future, and if there will be anything to replace the venerated mid-engine R8.

While there are no concrete names or dates, Audi isn't done making high-end sports cars, not by a long shot. As far as horsepower and performance is concerned, EV platforms allow for quad-digit horsepower and insane acceleration numbers. Audi, after all, has the advantage of being under the same umbrella as Porsche and its Taycan EV.

Autocar got a chance to sit down and talk with Audi's technical head Oliver Hoffmann. They said that whatever performance monster Audi cooks up in the future will not only be an EV, but also likely use a variety of modules from upcoming and existing Volkswagen Group EV platforms.