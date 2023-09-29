Everything We Know About Audi's R8 Replacement (And What Its Powered By)
The Audi R8 is emblematic of the best that Audi has to offer. However, that statement deserves a huge asterisk, as it's only Audi's best gasoline-powered car. Audi's EV e-tron line is the new sheriff in town, helping transition the automaker into full electrification. As the brand bids farewell to the R8 after this model year, Audi fans are left wondering what will become of the brand's sports car offerings in the future, and if there will be anything to replace the venerated mid-engine R8.
While there are no concrete names or dates, Audi isn't done making high-end sports cars, not by a long shot. As far as horsepower and performance is concerned, EV platforms allow for quad-digit horsepower and insane acceleration numbers. Audi, after all, has the advantage of being under the same umbrella as Porsche and its Taycan EV.
Autocar got a chance to sit down and talk with Audi's technical head Oliver Hoffmann. They said that whatever performance monster Audi cooks up in the future will not only be an EV, but also likely use a variety of modules from upcoming and existing Volkswagen Group EV platforms.
Audi's electric future
Audi wouldn't harm its reputation and hurt its loyal fanbase by just quitting the supercar game forever the second the R8 is gone. Audi has already proved it knows how to make a performance EV with the e-tron GT. However, the time frame is something else entirely.
Car and Driver, in its reporting of the death of the R8 back in November, noted that it might not be until 2029 until a replacement is seen. The long gap is likely because of Audi (and VW Group's) push towards electrification. In the same interview with Autocar, Hoffmann noted that Audi's new mainstream lineup is the focus at the moment.
Here's what is known: Audi isn't done making supercars, the next one will almost definitely be electric, and it's going to use a wide array of VW Group parts and platforms to build it. While it's sad that the sun is setting on the R8, and the sound and feel that come with a big gas motor won't be present in whatever supercar comes in the future, it's at least reassuring to know that Audi is still hard at work.