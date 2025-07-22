Lamborghini Temerario First Drive: $385,000 Buys You A Whole Lot Of Drama

In this industry, I field the most obvious question all too often: "What's your favorite car?" Well, you gotta be more specific... And I mostly own old Mitsubishi trucks, an obsession most askers understandably might not fully comprehend. But if we're talking modern supercars, the answer's gotta be the hilarious, excessive, absolutely absurd Lamborghini Huracán Sterrato. Sure, a McLaren 750S can carve up a racetrack faster, the Ferrari 296 GTB looks better, and a Corvette ZR1 puts out way more power for about half the price. But nothing beats a naturally aspirated V10 in a mid-engined chassis with lifted suspension.

Michael Teo Van Runkle/SlashGear

Or so I thought. Then this year, the Huracán's successor arrives with stats that truly border on mind-boggling. Try 907 horsepower out of three electric motors and a V8 engine with two 70-millimeter turbos that somehow still revs to 10,000 RPM. But deeper on the spec sheet, the Temerario (which starts at $382,654, though budget another $26,200 for some slick carbon rims) also adds weight to the tune of about 20% versus a Huracán, thanks to the hybrid powertrain but also a larger design with greatly improved creature comforts.

All of which made a journey to Estoril Circuit in Portugal all the more intriguing, since I simply needed to know whether anything can ever supplant the Sterrato from pride of place at the top of my equally absurd list.