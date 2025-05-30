2025 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 First Drive: It It Too Much For The Road?

Yet I still struggled to get anywhere near 181 miles per hour on the back straight again. Instead, I hovered around 175-177 on most laps. Sure, I needed an aerodynamic windblock earlier, but I should be improving. So I started to wonder where my marginal gains might be evaporating. Eventually, the suspicion grew that some of the understeery moments and failures at trying to initiate rotation under trail braking came due to the traction and stability control modes. I kept switching between cars, so I didn't want to mess with the individual settings of the Z-Mode, but holding the button on the center console only turns off TC, not ESC as I wanted. As a result, I kept experiencing some ignition cutoff at inopportune moments, just from rolling over mild curbing right at apex or when arcing out wide along eternal sweepers.

Of course, for production cars approaching racecar status, OEMs still need to keep some controls in place that prioritize sapping speed through understeer rather than whipping up a frenzied moment of irrecoverable oversteer while speeding up. But if I bought a ZR1 and planned to do some track driving, the ability to quickly and easily override the nannies needs to fit into the user interface.

Michael Teo Van Runkle/SlashGear

Which perhaps explains some of the C8's new 2026 model year interior glow-up that solves much of the horrifying aesthetics of the "Great Wall of Corvette" center console design—we now know this holds batteries for the E-Ray and any of the widely anticipated future AWD variants—but also critically shifts drive mode selection to a new screen to the left of the steering wheel, complemented by a small bank of physical switchgear below.

