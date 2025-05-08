The New Corvette Just Solved A Problem Drivers Have Been Complaining About For Years
For all the power the Chevrolet Corvette has packed under the hood in recent years, one weird little thing has kept it from true greatness: its bizarre interior design. Specifically, the infamous "wall of buttons" that awkwardly splits the Corvette cabin in half. And, with the debut of the 2026 Corvette lineup (including the Stingray, Z06, E-Ray, and ZR1), Chevrolet has finally addressed the problem at last. Chevy has got rid of the button wall entirely, introducing a much more attractive layout in its place.
For years now, the C8 Corvette's mid-engine layout forced compromises in cabin space. The center console didn't help things: A tall switchgear column ran from the dashboard toward the center tunnel, storing HVAC and other controls in a way that wasn't particularly intuitive for anyone in the car. It was both a physical and visual barrier, creating a very obvious divide in an already tight cockpit. Now, instead of a vertical row of switches splitting the cabin in two, the 2026 Corvette features a redesigned center console and three digital screens.
The C8 generation's interior has been overhauled in more ways than one
The HVAC controls now live beneath the central display, while heated and ventilated seat functions have moved to the touchscreen interface. It's made up of a new 12.7-inch center display, a 14-inch driver info cluster, and an additional 6.6-inch touchscreen to the left of the steering wheel. The volume knob is still tactile (as in years past), but it's now larger and backlit. It's all part of the great "more screens, fewer buttons" phenomenon we've been seeing — and questioning — for a few years now.
These changes are more than just cosmetic. They're part of an overall push for a more comfortable, open environment for both driver and passenger that Corvette fans have been calling for since the C8 debuted. In addition, a new wireless charging pad also sits just below the infotainment screen (covered, to prevent your phone from launching itself this way or that when you take a sharp turn or hit the brakes hard). Even the cupholders got a redesign, Corvette flags on full display and everything.
Other new features for the 2026 Corvette interior
Every 2026 model now includes the Performance App (previously an E-Ray exclusive). It offers real-time data on acceleration, G-forces, tire pressure, temperature, propulsion vitals, and torque distribution. These features were once only accessible to hybrid performance drivers, — like the Corvette E-Ray — but are now standard across the board.
Also, completely overhauled? The Performance Data Recorder, which adds new visualizations and tools for those who want to analyze track laps in detail right on the spot. The infotainment system now includes Google Built-In (along with support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto), giving drivers access to navigation, streaming, calls, messaging, and even gaming apps and streaming services when in park.
What's more, new Corvettes can now be customized with colorways like Santorini Blue, Adrenaline Red, Very Dark Atmosphere, and Ultimate Suede. By removing the awkward wall of buttons and embracing a smarter, more cohesive layout, Chevy has undoubtedly turned the Corvette into a much better version of itself.