The New Corvette Just Solved A Problem Drivers Have Been Complaining About For Years

For all the power the Chevrolet Corvette has packed under the hood in recent years, one weird little thing has kept it from true greatness: its bizarre interior design. Specifically, the infamous "wall of buttons" that awkwardly splits the Corvette cabin in half. And, with the debut of the 2026 Corvette lineup (including the Stingray, Z06, E-Ray, and ZR1), Chevrolet has finally addressed the problem at last. Chevy has got rid of the button wall entirely, introducing a much more attractive layout in its place.

For years now, the C8 Corvette's mid-engine layout forced compromises in cabin space. The center console didn't help things: A tall switchgear column ran from the dashboard toward the center tunnel, storing HVAC and other controls in a way that wasn't particularly intuitive for anyone in the car. It was both a physical and visual barrier, creating a very obvious divide in an already tight cockpit. Now, instead of a vertical row of switches splitting the cabin in two, the 2026 Corvette features a redesigned center console and three digital screens.