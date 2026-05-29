I Knew The 2026 Camry Was Frugal, But Toyota's Hybrid Sedan Is More Than Just The Value Choice

These days, any given dealer lot is full to the curb with SUVs and trucks with incredibly high price tags on the windshield (or, at minimum, the window sticker). At one end, the entry-level Ford Maverick — which started close to $21,000 back in 2021 — is today just above $28,000 for the base trim alone, reaching nearly $41,000 at the top level. At the other extreme, the likes of the Ram 1500 and Chevrolet Suburban can reach, if not surpass, the six-figure mark with the right trim and options chosen.

Combined with rising fuel prices across the country, as well as the heavy drinking habits of these already-expensive propositions, consumers can only look and wonder if they really want to spend that kind of cash on a vehicle for hauling friends, family, and groceries around week-in, week-out.

An increasingly appealing alternative is an affordable and fuel-efficient sedan, such as the 2026 Toyota Camry. The ninth-generation sedan arrived for the 2025 model year exclusively as a hybrid, while maintaining an affordable price that should draw in those seeking refuge from the madness of the day. It likely doesn't hurt that the Camry is killing it right now in NASCAR's top division, led by the likes of Joe Gibbs Racing and Michael Jordan's 23XI Racing. And since I do live within NASCAR Country, surrounded by tracks like Bristol, Charlotte, Richmond and Martinsville, it was only fitting to be visited by a 2026 Camry in its top-tier form, the XSE. Would I find myself wanting to take on Talladega after a week in this Supersonic Red/Black Metallic two-tone machine? Boogity-boogity, let's go reviewin' fellas!