United Flight Turns Around Mid-Flight After Threatening Bluetooth Name Alarms Crew

United Airlines has been grounding many flights lately, but one in particular was forced to turn around after a Bluetooth device was found labeled "bomb." The flight, which was heading for Spain with 190 passengers, had to land back at the Newark Liberty International Airport three-and-a-half hours after taking off. After seeing the alarming name pop up, the crew asked for all Bluetooth devices to be shut off — but it remained on. "We're returning back to Newark because we have one passenger that seems to be making a funny joke that isn't so funny," the pilot can be heard saying in footage of the flight shared on CNN's TikTok. "It's going to be compromising the safety of this flight." He went on to call the passenger "foolish" for causing such a disruption.

@cnn A United Airlines flight bound for Spain turned around midair due to a possible security threat, after someone named their Bluetooth device a "certain four-letter word," according to air traffic control audio. #cnn #news #aviation ♬ original sound – CNN

The security risk meant the aircraft had to be inspected and passengers had to be re-screened, hence the turnaround. The flight was delayed until the following morning. The Bluetooth name was attached to a 16-year-old's Fitbit device. They haven't been charged yet, but the FBI still has to investigate the situation.