5 TSA Security Tech Projects That Could Change Airport Screening

The difficulty with security technology, as advanced as it has become, is that the threats it faces are constantly evolving, too. As such, the priority for security organizations such as the Transportation Security Administration must always be to innovate, to introduce new measures, and to upgrade and replace old ones as necessary.

A primary role of the TSA, of course, is to screen passengers passing through airports. Frequent travelers know the drill: They pass through the airport body scanner, and their bags travel along the conveyor belt to meet them on the other side. This has been the standard since the TSA introduced the scanners broadly across the country in early 2010. Nevertheless, there are always ways to improve speed, efficiency, and convenience, particularly with a process that's as much of a bugbear for travelers as lengthy security lines.

The TSA is cooking up a range of tech projects that could help to alleviate some of the existing pressures of airport security, for both officers and travelers. They include Computed Tomography (CT) technology for more in-depth checking of baggage, Credential Authentication Technology (CAT) systems for faster and more effective verification of traveler identities, and ways of adding a further level of automation to existing procedures.

Here's a look at the different processes that the TSA is looking to employ, and how they'll make a difference to the future of air travel security. Some could revamp and potentially even automate aspects of the process, while others might fundamentally change the way that a specific role is performed. Not all of these projects are designed by the TSA itself, but all are potentially going to be introduced, or used more widely if already in limited service.