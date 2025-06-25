The History Of Virtual Reality: How VR Has Changed The Way We Know Gaming

The best video games carry a feeling of immersion, as though players are being actively transported into the world of the game. Virtual reality takes that immersion to the next level. Players truly see the world through the eyes of an in-game avatar and can interact with the world in a way that is impossible (or at least impractical) in a regular video game played on the television. Modern VR headsets provide stereoscopic 3D visuals with head and eye tracking technology, motion-sensitive controllers that allows players to see your character's hands in real time, and other functions that bridge the gap between the gamer and the game.

Until 2016 or so, VR was largely seen as a relic of the totally radical Cyberpunk craze of the 1990s. In 2025, VR still hasn't been widely adopted by the mainstream gaming audience, but it's definitely carved out a niche for itself with players who appreciate an experience that simply can't be replicated in traditional video games. Virtual reality gaming might not be world-changing (yet), but the technology has grown from fantastical fiction to flesh-and-blood fact and beyond. Let's take a look back and explore the history of VR.