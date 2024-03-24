7 Of The Strangest And Most Unorthodox Arcade Cabinets Ever Made

Video game controls and controllers have become fairly homogenized. Want to jump in a platformer? Press the button at the bottom-right corner of your controller. Want to use a gun in a first or third-person shooter? Press the left trigger button to aim and the right trigger to fire. Similar rules apply to arcade machines, but not always.

Like console games, arcade cabinets tackle a variety of genres, but unlike their console counterparts (and in some cases ports) designers don't have to model control schemes around unified controller designs. Fighting games and beat 'em ups like "Tekken" and "The Simpsons Arcade Game" use large joysticks and buttons; classic racing games like "Daytona USA" and "Out Run" generally rely on steering wheels and fake gas pedals, and shooters like "Time Crisis" and "Halo: Fireteam Raven" encourage pointing plastic guns at screens. These are the most common control schemes, but developers are under no obligation to follow them. In fact, studios can let their freak flags fly and invent whole new genres with novel control schemes and gimmicks. Many of the most iconic vintage arcade machines have unique control schemes and designs.

Here are some of the strangest and, quite frankly, most ridiculous arcade games ever devised by the human mind. Yes, even stranger than that game that gives you tickets for milking a plastic cow. Seriously.

*Note*: Many games listed in this article are from East Asian countries including Japan, and in some cases were designed with East Asian tropes, sensibilities, and styles of humor in mind.