10 Of The Coolest Vintage Arcade Machines Of All Time

To modern gamers, arcade machines might seem like nothing more than novelty items. Now that malls and arcades have largely disappeared, you'll likely only see these cabinets in locations like bars and movie theaters. That means only the most popular arcade games will still be around, as the larger, more elaborate machines are not practical for these locations.

Yet, arcade games had a huge role to play in the video game industry. During the '70s and '80s, in particular, they were often the only way to experience a wide array of video games, as home consoles and cartridges were incredibly expensive. In that era, arcades were jam-packed and hugely successful. It was also a time when developers would experiment with the design of cabinets in the hope of standing out from the crowd.

While you'll know popular releases like "Space Invaders," "Pac-Man," and "Donkey Kong," these were traditional stand-up machines that largely looked and played the same. That wasn't always the case, though, and many cabinets had unique features or bizarre looks. Here are some of the coolest and most distinctive arcade machines that were ever made.