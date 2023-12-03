How To Play The Mozilla Firefox Hidden Pong Game

Web browsers seem to enjoy hiding fully playable games inside of themselves, from text-based adventures to one of human history's earliest examples of a video game (i.e. Pong). And wouldn't you know it, Mozilla Firefox just so happens to be hiding its own version of digital table tennis down in its proverbial guts.

This isn't a new addition, either — the game has been tucked away in Firefox's code for several years inside its Customize Toolbar options. Though the steps you have to take to access this little easter egg have changed a bit over the course of several version updates.

Something to be aware of before you go Pong-ing is that you will have to make some (temporary) changes to your Firefox toolbar settings, and forgetting to put things back the way they were once you're done could result in a bit of confusion the next time you use the browser for actual browsing. Of course, if you do realize something was left out after-the-fact you can always dip back into the Customize Toolbar menu and set things right, so there's no real risk outside of mild inconvenience.