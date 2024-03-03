How To Turn That Classic Arcade Machine Into A Multi-Game Powerhouse

If you grew up in the 1980s, you might miss playing games like "Galaga," "Street Fighter," or "Pac-Man." But you don't need to trek to your local arcade bar to play these classics; you can purchase and revamp an old arcade machine to have them in your own home.

While this may seem like a task for a skilled electronics engineer, the overall process isn't too technical for any DIY enthusiast. The project isn't that expensive either, with some second-hand cabinets selling for as little as $50. What's best is all the software required can be installed on a standard Windows PC, giving you potential access to thousands of games on a single machine.

With accessories such as arcade buttons, joysticks, and vinyl graphics available on a range of retro game websites, it doesn't matter how worn down your old machine is. You can create a polished cabinet with a vast range of games to relive your childhood. Let's explore what tools you'll need, the basic steps involved, and how to install and play games on your nostalgic arcade cabinet.