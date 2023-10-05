10 Obscure Gaming Accessories That Broke The Mold

As an interactive medium, video games require controllers. Some companies have experimented with alternatives to controllers, but more often than not manufacturers return to the tried and true strategy of placing a plastic gizmo filled with buttons and analog sticks between players' hands. However, just because controllers are the de facto method of controlling games doesn't mean companies can't have some fun with the design.

The world of video games is full of off-the-wall controllers, many of which have become famous — or infamous. Most gamers probably know about the Nintendo Power Glove and why it was so bad or that Capcom and Microsoft once manufactured a behemoth of a controller that simulated commanding a walking tank. However, did you know Nerf once produced a controller for the Wii? Or that Nintendo's first foray into motion controls never left Japan?

Probably not, and there's plenty more where that comes from. With that in mind, let's look at some of the most obscure controllers ever sold to gamers, shall we?