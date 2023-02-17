The Most Bizarre N64 Accessories Ever Made

Whenever someone brings up the subject of emulation, it's usually punctuated with a caveat that emulators are a morally gray area. The programs might not be illegal, but downloading game ROMs from the internet sure is. This uneasy fact raises the question of how to legally secure game ROMs for emulation, and the answer is by ripping them straight off a cartridge or CD. However, that adds the layer of complication on how to rip game data. Harrison Electronics provided one solution for Nintendo 64 owners.

The Mr. Backup Z64 sports arguably the most ridiculous name of any N64 accessory, but it also succinctly sums up the device's purpose. As its title suggests, the Mr. Backup Z64 allows users back up their N64 games by burning roms onto zip disks. Once stored on the new format, gamers can load the diskette back into the accessory, while it is connected to the N64 and play it on the console, or they can insert the disk into a PC and play the game via emulator. Plus, users can store anywhere between six and 12 titles on one zip disk, depending on the game's size. That's certainly an unorthodox way to save shelf space.

Now, we cannot condone loading game ROMs onto the internet so others can pirate them, but there is nothing wrong with using the Mr. Backup Z64 to ensure your N64 collection remains safe and secure. But don't take our word for it; take it from the horse's mouth, Copyright.gov.