TSA Is Expanding PreCheck System To Make The Process Smoother For Most Travelers

If you've never seen this Touchless ID system before, it lets passengers verify their identity with a live photo instead of presenting a physical ID at the checkpoint. Travelers who opt in and meet the requirements get to go through special TSA PreCheck Touchless ID lanes where biometric cameras compare their picture to their passport information already on file with the airline.

To take part in the expanding program yourself, you have to have a valid passport uploaded to your airline profile, an active TSA PreCheck membership, and be opted in through your airline app, account, or during check-in. A Touchless ID indicator also has to show on your mobile boarding pass to access the special dedicated lane. What's more, you still need a physical Real ID on hand as backup. TSA shouldn't assume everyone wants to participate, though. As with anything having to do with biometric data, there are some valid privacy concerns about the expansion.

TSA insists that the images taken during the Touchless ID process aren't given to law enforcement, immigration enforcement, or any other entities for surveillance purposes. Under standard conditions, the biometric data gets deleted less than 24 hours after it's taken. TSA officials also stress that the technology is not used to profile passengers and that officers are trained to treat all travelers with dignity and respect. Still, a person can't be blamed for wondering how safe their data really is in TSA's hands.