How to add TSA PreCheck to the American Airlines app

If you don't travel often, you may not have considered signing up for the TSA PreCheck program. But even if you only fly once or twice a year, it's well worth the time and money. For $76.75, you get access to the TSA PreCheck line for five years, and there are other benefits, such as not needing to unpack your electronics (which is great given the electronics you need to pack on your carry-on) or take off your shoes when going through the line.

But there is a catch, of sorts — TSA PreCheck doesn't come with an ID card, so you need to use your Known Traveler Number (KTN) every time you book a flight. But it can be difficult to remember the KTN every time you check out, and if you do forget, it can be a pain to apply it after the fact.

So, it's a good idea to add the TSA PreCheck number to your profile on any airline you frequent, so the KTN is automatically applied. With American Airlines being one of the major U.S. airlines, downloading the app and adding the Known Traveler Number is worth the effort, and you can worry more about being comfortable on your flight instead.