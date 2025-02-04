How To Add TSA PreCheck To The American Airlines App
If you don't travel often, you may not have considered signing up for the TSA PreCheck program. But even if you only fly once or twice a year, it's well worth the time and money. For $76.75, you get access to the TSA PreCheck line for five years, and there are other benefits, such as not needing to unpack your electronics (which is great given the electronics you need to pack on your carry-on) or take off your shoes when going through the line.
But there is a catch, of sorts — TSA PreCheck doesn't come with an ID card, so you need to use your Known Traveler Number (KTN) every time you book a flight. But it can be difficult to remember the KTN every time you check out, and if you do forget, it can be a pain to apply it after the fact.
So, it's a good idea to add the TSA PreCheck number to your profile on any airline you frequent, so the KTN is automatically applied. With American Airlines being one of the major U.S. airlines, downloading the app and adding the Known Traveler Number is worth the effort, and you can worry more about being comfortable on your flight instead.
Why should I add TSA PreCheck to my American Airlines app?
As mentioned above, when you complete your PreCheck interview and pay the fee, you'll get a Known Traveler Number. However, while this is an ID number, you won't get physical identification form like a driver's license or passport. Instead, you need to keep track of your KTN and apply it to your boarding pass every time you buy a ticket.
Without the PreCheck designation on your boarding pass, you'll need to go through the normal TSA line. So, by adding your Known Traveler Number to the American Airlines app, you'll ensure it's applied every time you buy a ticket from American Airlines.
There are additional advantages to adding TSA PreCheck to your American Airlines profile, as well. For example, if you have an AAdvantage Executive Mastercard, you can charge the application fee for the PreCheck to the card, and receive a fee credit of up to $120 per four years. Just the app itself is useful, too, as you'll have your boarding pass on hand without the need to print it out. You'll also get live updates on your flights, and plenty more — so it's worth a download, even if you're using extensions like Travel Arrow to help save on flights.
How to add TSA PreCheck to the American Airlines app
If you want to add your KTN directly in the American Airlines app, you'll need to navigate through a few screens to get to your profile page. Start by tapping the section of the screen that has your name and award miles.
This next screen has more information on your miles, but at the bottom there are the Rewards, Promotions, and Travel credit options, with an arrow pointing up. Drag this bottom section up on your phone for more options, choose "information and password," and you'll be able to enter your KTN in the Secure Traveler section.
If you have access to a computer, it's a bit easier to update your profile information. After logging into the American Airlines website, click the button with your name in the upper right corner, then hit Account. On the sidebar to the left are a variety of options, and under the Profile/Settings menu is Information/Password, and you can enter the Known Traveler Number there.