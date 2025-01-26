Travel Arrow: How The Extension Works & Understanding The Company's Privacy Policy

To get started with the Travel Arrow Chrome extension, download it from the Chrome Web Store and go through the steps to install it on your browser. Once installed, your Google Flight searches will be automatically transferred to various travel aggregators, including Skyscanner, Kayak, and Expedia. After your Google Flights search is complete, a pop-up will appear on the right side of your screen. Clicking compare on the pop-up will take you to the exact same flight on Skyscanner, Kayak, Expedia, and Southwest Airlines if you're searching for domestic flights. From there, you can compare prices and find the cheapest flight.

If you don't have a place to stay at your destination, you can use Travel Arrow's hotel deal reveal. This feature works with Priceline Express Deal and Hotwire Hot Rate and is designed for those looking to stay in four- and five-star hotels. Priceline Express Deal and Hotwire Hot Rate let you book discounted rooms at high-end hotels with a catch — you won't know the name of the hotel you're staying at until you pay for it. Travel Arrow offers a workaround. Go to Priceline or Hotwire and click on an anonymous hotel deal that interests you. Once you do that, the Travel Arrow pop-up will appear, letting you know the name of the hotel, along with a link to websites like Trip Advisor or Booking.com, where you can view the details.

Travel Arrow also has a hotel price comparison tool that compares the cost of rooms on over 25 travel sites to help you find the best deal. For example, if you search for a hotel on Booking and Travel Arrow finds it at a lower price on another website, its pop-up will appear with a list of websites offering the room at a cheaper price. Keep in mind that when you book through an extension like Travel Arrow, you may not receive benefits if you would have booked yourself, like frequent flyer miles and other benefits.