Are Google Chrome Extensions Safe? What You Need To Know Before Installing

From changing Chrome's theme to checking your grammar, Chrome extensions wear many hats. They're so useful that many would consider them among the tips, tricks, and shortcuts every Chrome user should know about. You can use these small software programs to customize your browsing experience and improve its functionality. So, if you want to up your productivity game, you might download an extension that helps you get organized and automate repetitive tasks. Or, if you need to improve your communication with coworkers, you might choose an extension that sends you an alert when you receive a new email to ensure you never miss an important message. If you've browsed the Chrome Web Store, you've probably noticed that there are extensions for just about everything, even one that lets you play a 3D box-jumping game to help you break up the monotony during your workday.

As helpful as all of these extensions are, installing them on Chrome raises some serious questions about just how safe they are. After all, according to Google, there are over 250,000 extensions available in the Chrome Web Store. A wide range of developers and large software companies design these extensions, and the Chrome store has a review process that helps to ensure they're safe. However, as with all things on the internet, malicious extensions can slip through the cracks from time to time, making it important for users to proceed with caution when adding extensions to Chrome.