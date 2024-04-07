Can You Really Save Money By Booking Flights In Incognito Mode?

With websites serving us advertising cookies daily and our phones tracking everything we do, many travelers swear by a hack that involves looking up tickets in Google Chrome's incognito mode. It makes sense in theory: We're constantly being bombarded with ads so closely tailored to our needs that it can be easy to assume that our phones, tablets, and laptops are eavesdropping on conversations that they shouldn't be privy to. Why wouldn't our search histories and other telemetry be applied to something with as much price volatility as airline tickets?

Few industries have been changed by e-commerce more than the travel industry has. Before some of the top websites used to book flights like Priceline, Expedia, and Kayak changed everything, the average person bought airline tickets through local travel agents, who used to be a one-stop shop for air travel. Now? We have sites like Skiplagged, which specializes in finding "hidden-city" fares intended as layovers on longer trips. The existence of sites like this certainly helps explain why travelers often think that airlines are trying to rip them off: If an airline would charge you less to fly from New York to Dallas with a layover in Chicago than it would for you to fly from New York to Chicago, what other hidden fees and shady schemes are going on behind the scenes?

It sounds plausible that the airlines are tailoring pricing to the user, but is it true? Let's find out.