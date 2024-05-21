Google Flights Search Features You Should Be Using

If you've ever plugged a departure city and destination into Google or another search engine, you've almost certainly come across Google Flights. While you may be tempted to scroll past, thinking it's just another advertisement, you might want to take a closer look. Google has put together a suite of helpful features to help travelers get the best deals on flights and, in the process, has created one of the best places to find cheap flights on the internet. Whether you're planning a trip a year out or at the last minute, with Google Flights, you can track all sorts of data that'll help you get to where you want to go at the lowest price possible.

You can use the website to set up alerts to let you know when prices to your destination city have changed, or use the calendar view to see how prices compare on different dates during the year. If you're interested in going to multiple cities, the multiple airport search can help you out with that. Those are just a few Google Flights features; there are a lot more. Having all of these tools in one place can help take the stress out of planning a trip and make it easier to find flights that won't break your budget.