Google Just Added 3 New Features Which Could Save You A Bunch Of Money When Traveling

Google has released a new set of search features that should help travelers save money and get more out of their trips. The tools cover three key areas: getting you there, finding you somewhere to stay, and pointing out what you can do around the town or city you've ended up in. Google has had similar tools attached to its search function for a while, but this recent announcement marks a significant update to its capabilities, along with a few tempting features that could see them become the go-to for many travelers.

Arguably the most significant new feature is an update to Google Flights. The tool will show you the flight's price relative to historical averages, as it currently does, but will also give certain flights a "price guarantee." If the price drops after you book your flight, you'll automatically receive a refund for the difference. Another tool makes booking accommodations a lot easier. After typing in what they're looking for, users can swipe through accommodation choices in a cross between a Snapchat story and Tinder. When they spot something they like, users can tap on it for more information.

Finally, searching for locations or tour companies will bring up local attractions you might be interested in visiting. Google will also list links to places to buy tickets for said attractions on the pages, saving tourists some valuable time.