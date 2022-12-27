This Website Can Find Flights Other Sites Won't Show You, But There's A Catch

In theory, booking a flight is simpler than it's ever been. You head online, look at your options, enter your payment details, and that's one main component of a trip sorted. However, taking the easy route can leave you out of pocket by hundreds of dollars. On top of everything else, the pressure that the coronavirus pandemic put on airlines could mean that it's harder than ever to get a cheap air ticket.

Luckily, there are some online tools that make booking a bargain flight very easy. Just as there are tools that help you pick a flight based on the damage it might do to the planet, there are also tools that can help you exploit little-known airfare loopholes. One method, which could save you up to 80% on an airline ticket, involves buying a flight to an airport you never intend to visit.

A specialist website makes finding these loophole flights very easy. But while booking the money-saving flight might be simple, there are a few complications that come with it. You'll need to be aware of some catches that could get you denied at the gate, cost you your luggage, or even end with you in a different destination than the one you had planned.