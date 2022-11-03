T-Mobile Made A Smart Suitcase And It's Actually Pretty Cool

T-Mobile is certainly not the first name that comes up in our minds when we think of trolleys, suitcases, and travel luggage in general. Which is exactly why we were left bewildered after receiving an interesting little press release from the carrier announcing the launch of its newest product — a carry-on bag. T-Mobile calls its latest product — made in collaboration with luggage expert Samsara — the Un-Carrier On. Besides sporting T-Mobile's instantly recognizable Magenta color, the Un-Carrier On is undoubtedly among the most feature-loaded carry-on bags money can buy if we are to believe T-Mobile's claims.

The stand-out features of the Un-carrier On include the Tag Smart feature that allows users to track their luggage using their smartphones — and an eight-bag packing set. However, what truly sets the product apart from the current crop of carry-on suitcases is its ability to charge any supported gadget wirelessly. T-Mobile claims the Un-Carrier On is currently the only carry-on suitcase on the market that can do this.

If wirelessly charging your gadgets wasn't enough, the Un-Carrier On's flat-top surface is designed to double up as an ideal place to rest users' laptops while taking care of last-minute work-related items. T-Mobile is taking pre-orders for the Un-Carrier On starting today, November 3, 2022, via a dedicated website and expects to begin shipping the product later this month.