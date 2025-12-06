TSA Just Changed An ID Rule That Could Make Your Next Trip More Expensive
If you're planning to travel domestically anytime after February 1, 2026, and you don't yet have a REAL ID, you may want to make an appointment at your local DMV as soon as possible. In case you don't fly often or haven't kept up with the news, REAL ID is a driver's license or ID that is issued by your state that meets federal security standards. You can also use your passport in place of a REAL ID-compliant driver's license. Beginning in May 2025, it's a requirement to board a domestic flight.
You can still fly without a REAL ID-compliant driver's license or a passport, but expect to pay a fee — and that fee is more than double than expected. Originally scheduled to go live in November, the Modernized Alternative Identity Verification program is for passengers without the necessary ID. The fee was originally set at a non-refundable $18. Now scheduled to go live on February 1, 2026, the program will cost travelers $45.
Before you panic, check that you don't already have an acceptable form of ID. A U.S. passport and the passport card are acceptable alternatives, but there are more. If you have a U.S. Department of Defense ID, a permanent resident card, a border crossing card, a Veteran Health Identification Card, or an acceptable photo ID issued by a federally-recognized Tribal Nation or Indian Tribe, you will be able to fly without paying the fee. If you don't have a REAL ID or an acceptable alternative, here's what you need to know.
The TSA Confirm.ID Process
According to the TSA, more than 94% of passengers are already using a REAL ID or acceptable alternative when they fly, so most of us are well-prepared to avoid yet another hassle. If you don't, however, the TSA warns you should expect a longer wait time to get through security. The TSA Confirm.ID Process is optional, but you will not be allowed to fly if you don't comply. The fee-based service ensures you are who you say you are and is designed to prevent "unauthorized individuals, including terrorists, illegal aliens, and other bad actors" from boarding a plane.
The process should only take about 10 to 15 minutes, though it may take up to half an hour (or more, the TSA warns). It costs $45 per person for travelers 18 years of age and older, but there is one small piece of good news. That fee covers a 10-day travel period, so as long as your trip is shorter than 10 days, you won't have to pay that fee again to board your flight home. The downside? That fee adds up — a family of four will pay $180 simply to verify their identity, and if your trip is longer than 10 days, you'll have to pay that fee twice. Luckily, the TSA does not require any form of ID for children under the age of 18. The upshot? If you plan to fly, take the time to get a REAL ID-compliant license or other acceptable form of identification, and maybe even go digital.