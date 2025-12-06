TSA Just Changed An ID Rule That Could Make Your Next Trip More Expensive

If you're planning to travel domestically anytime after February 1, 2026, and you don't yet have a REAL ID, you may want to make an appointment at your local DMV as soon as possible. In case you don't fly often or haven't kept up with the news, REAL ID is a driver's license or ID that is issued by your state that meets federal security standards. You can also use your passport in place of a REAL ID-compliant driver's license. Beginning in May 2025, it's a requirement to board a domestic flight.

You can still fly without a REAL ID-compliant driver's license or a passport, but expect to pay a fee — and that fee is more than double than expected. Originally scheduled to go live in November, the Modernized Alternative Identity Verification program is for passengers without the necessary ID. The fee was originally set at a non-refundable $18. Now scheduled to go live on February 1, 2026, the program will cost travelers $45.

Before you panic, check that you don't already have an acceptable form of ID. A U.S. passport and the passport card are acceptable alternatives, but there are more. If you have a U.S. Department of Defense ID, a permanent resident card, a border crossing card, a Veteran Health Identification Card, or an acceptable photo ID issued by a federally-recognized Tribal Nation or Indian Tribe, you will be able to fly without paying the fee. If you don't have a REAL ID or an acceptable alternative, here's what you need to know.