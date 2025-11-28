No Real ID Or Passport? You Can Still Fly, But It'll Cost You

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has introduced a new program called the Modernized Alternative Identity Verification. This is an operational adaptation which builds upon current identity verification technologies that are already in place, providing a pathway for people who arrive at TSA checkpoints without any federally mandated forms of identification. Beginning November 20, 2025, travelers are now allowed to fly domestically in the United States without a REAL ID-compliant driver's license or a passport, but there's a catch. Participants in the program are required to pay a non-refundable fee of $18 per person to cover all fees associated with identity verification procedures, which may include technology like TSA's facial recognition, data processing, infrastructure maintenance, and customer support.

It's not mandatory to enroll in the program; however, those who do not participate or who try to bypass identification requirements without proper verification will not be granted access to the secure areas of the airport. More importantly, if you pay the fee and participate in the program, there are no guarantees that TSA will successfully verify your identity, meaning that you may still be denied entry to the secured areas of the airport or require additional screening processes. The purpose of this fee-based program is to make sure travelers without compliant identification have a clearly defined process laid out for verification while allowing TSA to recover operational costs associated with running the program. This policy is best suited to effectively balance security enforcement, in addition to an alternative identity verification at the cost of the traveler.