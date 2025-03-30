Does TSA Accept Digital IDs On Your Phone?

Yes — but only at select TSA security checkpoints and under specific conditions. You must use an eligible digital ID from a participating state or private issuing authority. There are currently fourteen states on the TSA's list: Arizona, California, Colorado, Georgia, Hawaii, Iowa, Louisiana, Maryland, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Utah, Virginia, and West Virginia. Residents of Puerto Rico can also use their digital IDs at select TSA checkpoints. You can also use a mobile U.S. passport for domestic travel at TSA checkpoints that accept digital IDs.

However, having a digital passport or a digital ID from a participating state won't get you through all TSA checkpoints. The airport you're flying out of must accept digital IDs for you to use one. Otherwise, you'll have to use your physical photo ID. Even at checkpoints where digital IDs are accepted, you need to have the physical copy of your ID with you and hand it over to a TSA agent if they ask to see it. You can use the TSA's digital ID map to see if the airport you're leaving from accepts digital IDs as a form of identification. If it does, you'll be able to use your digital ID at a CAT-2, a TSA security checkpoint equipped with facial recognition technology to match your ID with a live photo.

Once you've confirmed you're at a TSA checkpoint that accepts digital IDs, tap or scan your digital ID and consent to share information with the TSA when the message appears on your phone. After you've done that, the CAT-2 will take a picture of you, which will be compared with the photo embedded in your digital ID. If you have a TSA PreCheck membership, you can use your digital ID at participating locations — but not all PreCheck checkpoints support digital IDs yet.