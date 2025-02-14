Yes, Your TSA PreCheck Will Expire - Here's How To Know When & Renew The Membership

If you're a traveler, it's happened to you. You arrive at the airport with what you think is enough time to get through security, only to arrive at a Transportation Security Administration checkpoint and be faced with a seemingly endless line of people. As you wait in line, you repeatedly check the time and wonder if you'll make it to the gate in time for your flight. Most of the time you do, but on rare occasions, security delays can lead to a missed flight. One of the most frustrating things about this scenario is you have no control over whether someone tries to get a weird item past TSA or whether the agency is understaffed during the holiday rush. What you do know is that you'd prefer to skip the lines and get through TSA checkpoints more quickly.

Many who find themselves in this situation sign up for TSA PreCheck. The TSA PreCheck program allows members to skip the long lines at the airport and go through security without removing items such as shoes, laptops, and belts. With an average wait time of less than 10 minutes, it's understandable why the program has become so popular. However, all good things come to an end: After five years, your TSA PreCheck membership expires. Given all of the benefits, you want to be sure you renew your membership ahead of time to avoid any interruptions.