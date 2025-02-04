Can You Fly With An Expired ID? Here's What The TSA Rules Say

The U.S. government created the REAL ID Act in 2005 to make state-issued IDs more secure and generally improve national security. Starting May 7, 2025, your state driver's license or ID card must meet these new REAL ID standards to be used for domestic flights in the U.S. If you don't have one, you'll have to use another form of identification, like a U.S. passport, to fly after the deadline. You can tell if your ID is REAL ID-compliant by looking for a star in the top-right corner. At the time of writing this article, there is no indication by TSA if the expired ID rule will still apply after the deadline.

To get a REAL ID, you'll need to visit your state's DMV in person and bring certain documents, like proof of identity and your Social Security card. Although the deadline to have a REAL ID has been delayed a few times, it's unsure if the due date will change again. The TSA has proposed an extension for two more years, but there is no definite decision on that yet.

For now, when flying domestically you still have several options when it comes to acceptable identification pending the deadline. Most people use their driver's license or U.S. passport, but the TSA also accepts other government-issued IDs, like permanent resident cards, passport cards, Global Entry cards, and military IDs. Since security rules can change, it's always a good idea to double-check the TSA website before your trip.

