Is The TSA's Digital ID System Working? Here's What Travelers Are Saying

Digital ID works in a very similar way to Apple or Google Wallet, but instead of storing your credit cards, it's a digital way to store your photo ID cards. Different states accept digital IDs in different ways, so be sure to check to see what app you'll need. Many accept Apple Wallet, but some states only accept their own state-specific apps.

The process is easy. Add any ID, including your passport, to the mobile app, then at the airport you tap your phone on the digital ID reader at TSA checkpoints. If the app provides you with a QR code, you scan that instead. The TSA will then take your picture to compare to your provided ID. The process is intended to more quickly move people through checkpoints, but that isn't always the case. The equipment doesn't always work, requiring TSA agents to check the physical copy of your ID instead. Some travelers complained on Reddit that despite signs indicating digital ID is accepted, they were told it was not allowed. Others noted that while it worked, it took longer than simply showing your ID the traditional way.

If you like the convenience of a digital wallet and your airport is part of this TSA program, it can't hurt to give it a try. Just be sure to carry the physical copies of any and all necessary IDs and prepare for some hiccups. Also, remember that expired IDs are not accepted, and the digital ID system is only available for domestic flights and cannot be used if you're flying internationally.