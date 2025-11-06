Is The TSA's Digital ID System Working? Here's What Travelers Are Saying
If the popular Madonna song was being written today, the iconic singer may be belting out lyrics about living in a digital world. Many of us use digital assets every day; our concert tickets are often stored in our phones rather than in our pockets, and our photos sit in the cloud rather than in albums on our bookshelves. It seems a bit archaic that when we travel, we have to carry a physical ID — a passport or a driver's license, in order to board a plane.
Luckily, the Transportation Security Administration, or TSA, agrees with that sentiment. It launched its digital ID system in 2020, with a broader rollout in 2022 and 2023. Digital IDs are now accepted at more than 250 airports across 17 states and territories. Participation is optional. Your traditional IDs are still accepted and in fact are still required, even if you plan on using a digital ID. Many travelers are wondering if it's worth the effort — does the system work, or does it just add to the hassle? Many community members on Reddit have offered their perspective after trying out their own digital IDs. While some report success, others complain of user error and technology failures.
How Digital ID works
Digital ID works in a very similar way to Apple or Google Wallet, but instead of storing your credit cards, it's a digital way to store your photo ID cards. Different states accept digital IDs in different ways, so be sure to check to see what app you'll need. Many accept Apple Wallet, but some states only accept their own state-specific apps.
The process is easy. Add any ID, including your passport, to the mobile app, then at the airport you tap your phone on the digital ID reader at TSA checkpoints. If the app provides you with a QR code, you scan that instead. The TSA will then take your picture to compare to your provided ID. The process is intended to more quickly move people through checkpoints, but that isn't always the case. The equipment doesn't always work, requiring TSA agents to check the physical copy of your ID instead. Some travelers complained on Reddit that despite signs indicating digital ID is accepted, they were told it was not allowed. Others noted that while it worked, it took longer than simply showing your ID the traditional way.
If you like the convenience of a digital wallet and your airport is part of this TSA program, it can't hurt to give it a try. Just be sure to carry the physical copies of any and all necessary IDs and prepare for some hiccups. Also, remember that expired IDs are not accepted, and the digital ID system is only available for domestic flights and cannot be used if you're flying internationally.