What Is The Digital ID Passport Feature In iOS 26, And How Does It Work?

If you're an iPhone user who's recently updated to iOS 26, you may not be the biggest fan thus far. In fact, you might even be looking for a way to uninstall it. But if you're sticking with it, Apple's new digital ID passport feature could be the payoff you've been hoping for. It's expected to arrive sometime in 2025, but for U.S. passports only.

This new feature allows you to create a digital version of your passport, and store it directly within your Apple Wallet. Once you add it, this new digital passport can be used instead of the physical one. It's an added bonus if you happen to lose the paper version, or accidentally leave it at home. This means that the digital passport will be accepted by the TSA. When you come to a security checkpoint, you'll be able to scan a QR code or tap your phone on a reader, confirming your identity in a matter of seconds.

If you're concerned about the TSA checking through your phone, the agency has stated that the only data being pulled is what's needed to confirm your identity. This means everything else is still secure, and still for your eyes only. Plus, if your photo is taken at the checkpoint to compare with your digital ID, it will be deleted as soon as you're done. So eventually, having to present old-fashioned paper passports could become a thing of the past.