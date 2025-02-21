Can The TSA Check Your Phone Or Laptop?

The primary aim of the TSA is to search for and seize any dangerous items or paraphernalia. To clarify, when we say "dangerous," we mean tangibly dangerous. This includes things like weapons, drugs, explosives, and anything else that could realistically be used to inflict harm on another human being. The TSA has the authority to open a suitcase if they believe it necessary but not tounlock your phone. Even if you had information or data on your phone that could somehow be considered dangerous, that's not the TSA's department or interest.

Advertisement

The only reason the TSA would ever attempt to take your phone or laptop from you is if they had probable cause to believe that the physical casing of the device is being used to smuggle contraband. For example, if a laptop passed through the X-ray and they spotted a large, obvious lump beneath the case, TSA agents may request to open the case up and inspect it directly. Obviously, if you're not a smuggler, this won't happen, so as long as you don't shout "there's a bomb in my phone" at the top of your lungs, TSA agents won't have any particular interest in what you do with your devices. In that case, though, they would definitely take your phone from you for an inspection — it wouldn't be the strangest place a potential bomb has been detected.

Advertisement