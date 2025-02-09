When Can TSA Agents Unlock Your Luggage?

When it comes to traveling by air, there are a number of things you need to pay closer attention to in order to facilitate a more hassle-free experience. One, make sure that you have proof of identification to present at the security line; if your destination is international, you may want to ensure that your passport is up-to-date. Two, if your trip includes a lengthy airport layover, we recommend having these gadgets on hand to keep yourself busy while waiting for your next flight leg. Three, you need to pack your bags correctly and efficiently.

For example, if you're planning to bring an item that has some sort of battery in it, provided that it's an electronic allowed on an airplane by both the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) and the Federal Aviation Administration, you might be better off placing it in your carry-on. If you're planning to check a bag, bear in mind that it will be subjected to screening no matter what as required by the law. In some cases, depending on how the initial screening goes, your luggage may be marked for physical inspection, which means TSA agents will have to unlock your bag to see what's inside.