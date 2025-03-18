TSA PreCheck Vs. Global Entry Vs. CLEAR: Which One Is Right For You?

Nowadays, there are very few things that are able to unite every single person. One of them is that everybody hates airport security. No one wants to wait in incredibly long lines, wonder if everything in their carry-on is okay to bring on the plane, take off their shoes in public, be reprimanded for having too much shampoo, or be concerned about what exactly those scanners you stand in are seeing. The question of whether or not you need to take your laptop out of your bag to be scanned should not be ping-ponging through your head every time you get in that security line because you can never remember the answer. This is not even taking into account the hassles of returning to the United States from an international trip when you have to go through passport services, which can have even longer and slower lines than the TSA security checkpoints.

Luckily, there are three different methods by which you can help streamline these security checkpoints to make your day of air travel slightly less hectic and invasive. Your options are TSA PreCheck, CLEAR, and Global Entry. While all of these get you through security faster, the three services are not created equal in terms of their requirements, how they operate, and their prices. Which service you should get depends on a number of factors, including your budget, your frequency of air travel, and your international travel habits. Here, we are going to break down all three services in the hopes of providing you with some guidance on whether one or more of these services is right for you.