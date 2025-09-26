Why United Airlines Has Been Grounding So Many Flights Lately

If you've flown with United Airlines anytime within the past few months or just keep an eye on aviation news in general, you've likely noticed an uptick in groundings and canceled flights. It's always an immensely annoying process when your flight gets grounded for issues that are entirely outside of your control, or any of the beleaguered gate agents and airline employees. No one is happy.

On the night of September 24th, United Airlines grounded all of its flights in the United States and Canada for 30 minutes. On the surface, half an hour doesn't seem like much, but when you consider the fact that there were 42 flights grounded and four were outright canceled, it's a bigger deal than it seems. The airline told NBC News that the disruption was caused by a "connectivity issue" over the entirety of United's North American operations.

While it's an issue more complicated than simply resetting a router, normal operations started up again after 36 minutes. Unfortunately, this isn't the first time an incident like this has happened.