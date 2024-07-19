Flights, Banking, And More Brought To Standstill In Global Outage: Here's What Went Wrong
Early this morning, a large-scale series of interruptions and outages struck Windows OS-based computer systems all over the world. Multiple major airlines, including Delta, United, and American Airlines were forced to ground flights when their computers suffered complete blue screen lockups. Similar hitches were experienced by several major banking institutions, hospital booking systems, television networks, and more. While a fix has already been deployed, the severe damage and setbacks caused by this sudden outage has caused some concern on the state of the global wireless grid.
As was revealed shortly after the fact, this massive outage was not the result of a deliberate cyber-attack, but rather due to a flawed update released this morning by global cyberscurity firm CrowdStrike. The CrowdStrike software in question is widely utilized by many professional users of Windows operating systems in the aforementioned industries to protect their respective systems. So, when the update rolled out and caused an error, all of those users suffered simultaneous stalls.
In a post on his personal X (formerly Twitter) profile, CrowdStrike CEO George Kurtz said that the company "is actively working with customers impacted by a defect found in a single content update for Windows hosts. Mac and Linux hosts are not impacted. This is not a security incident or cyberattack. The issue has been identified, isolated and a fix has been deployed."
The sheer scope of the outage may necessitate physical reboots
The specific nature of the problem is related to Microsoft Azure, a cloud computing management system offered by Microsoft and utilized by various business sectors. When the flawed CrowdStrike update rolled out, users of the Azure framework experienced a severe error that completely locked up all connected systems.
With both Microsoft and CrowdStrike's work, most of the affected systems have been successfully brought back online. However, for some of the affected systems, the lockup has been so severe and widespread that physical shutdowns and reboots may be required. This may cause further delays throughout the day on affected systems. In the airline industry in particular, over 500 flights in the United States have been completely canceled as of 6:25 a.m. Eastern Time this morning.
This event has cast a worrisome light on the state of our global wireless infrastructure. In a statement to Reuters, Ajay Unni, CEO of Australian cybersecurity company StickmanCyber, said that "IT security tools are all designed to ensure that companies can continue to operate in the worst-case scenario of a data breach, so to be the root cause of a global IT outage is an unmitigated disaster."