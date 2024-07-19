Flights, Banking, And More Brought To Standstill In Global Outage: Here's What Went Wrong

Early this morning, a large-scale series of interruptions and outages struck Windows OS-based computer systems all over the world. Multiple major airlines, including Delta, United, and American Airlines were forced to ground flights when their computers suffered complete blue screen lockups. Similar hitches were experienced by several major banking institutions, hospital booking systems, television networks, and more. While a fix has already been deployed, the severe damage and setbacks caused by this sudden outage has caused some concern on the state of the global wireless grid.

As was revealed shortly after the fact, this massive outage was not the result of a deliberate cyber-attack, but rather due to a flawed update released this morning by global cyberscurity firm CrowdStrike. The CrowdStrike software in question is widely utilized by many professional users of Windows operating systems in the aforementioned industries to protect their respective systems. So, when the update rolled out and caused an error, all of those users suffered simultaneous stalls.

In a post on his personal X (formerly Twitter) profile, CrowdStrike CEO George Kurtz said that the company "is actively working with customers impacted by a defect found in a single content update for Windows hosts. Mac and Linux hosts are not impacted. This is not a security incident or cyberattack. The issue has been identified, isolated and a fix has been deployed."