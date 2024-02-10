CrowdStrike's 2024 Super Bowl Commercial Brings Robots And Holograms To The Old West
Cybersecurity is a never ending concern (or at least it should be) among most modern businesses and governments. Even with regular updates it's a constant battle against unwanted attackers with an ever-evolving set of tools.
Cybersecurity company CrowdStrike's 2024 Super Bowl ad distills this concept down to an old western style town, but it's about cybersecurity and technology, so everything is a little bit futuristic, too. There's everything from hovering stagecoaches, robotic birds of prey, half of a bartender on a track spanning the length of the saloon's bar, a beaten up and downtrodden-looking sheriff with a sparking cybernetic arm.
Then, in roll the outlaws: Aquatic Panda, Labyrinth Chollima, Nemesis Kitten, and Scattered Spider — each representing a different modern threat. Since the sheriff doesn't look to be up to the task, CrowdStrike's Charlotte AI representative steps in to quickly scare the group off with the push of a button. She stops the metaphorical security breach before the "adversaries" are able to do any damage.
Cleaning up this town
Beneath all the robots and cyborgs and slightly ramshackle future wild west visuals is CrowdStrike's push for its Falcon XDR cybersecurity platform. More specifically, it shows how quick and effective it says its AI models are at predicting, responding to, and stopping data breaches.
The service comes in a variety of plans and price points, starting with the $4.99 per device (with a five device minimum) per month small business version of Falcon Go — for an approximate baseline of $299 annually — that offers antivirus protection, better control over USB devices (which could inadvertently or intentionally be used to break into a system), and "Express support" to help with any problems that may crop up.
From there it goes all the way up to the enterprise version of Falcon Enterprise at $924.95 per year (about $77 per month) that includes everything from Falcon Go but also utilizes automated intelligence to assess potential threats more quickly, provide simpler and more direct control over your system's firewall, the option to expand your protections with additional apps, continuous scanning for vulnerabilities and entry points, and access to a cybersecurity team that will manually check for possible intrusions. There's an even fancier Elite option that adds AI-powered ID theft protections and can spot unauthorized devices or user accounts that might be trying to hide without your system, but the cost requires getting in touch with the sales department so it's likely dependent on a number of factors.