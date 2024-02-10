CrowdStrike's 2024 Super Bowl Commercial Brings Robots And Holograms To The Old West

Cybersecurity is a never ending concern (or at least it should be) among most modern businesses and governments. Even with regular updates it's a constant battle against unwanted attackers with an ever-evolving set of tools.

Cybersecurity company CrowdStrike's 2024 Super Bowl ad distills this concept down to an old western style town, but it's about cybersecurity and technology, so everything is a little bit futuristic, too. There's everything from hovering stagecoaches, robotic birds of prey, half of a bartender on a track spanning the length of the saloon's bar, a beaten up and downtrodden-looking sheriff with a sparking cybernetic arm.

Then, in roll the outlaws: Aquatic Panda, Labyrinth Chollima, Nemesis Kitten, and Scattered Spider — each representing a different modern threat. Since the sheriff doesn't look to be up to the task, CrowdStrike's Charlotte AI representative steps in to quickly scare the group off with the push of a button. She stops the metaphorical security breach before the "adversaries" are able to do any damage.