US Government Agencies Breached In Global Cyber Attack Incident

Earlier this morning, the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) reported to CNN that a global cyberattack has targeted multiple U.S. federal government agencies. The repercussions of the hacking, the number of agencies affected, and even who carried out the attack, are still not publicly known at the time of this writing.

According to CISA executive assistant director for cybersecurity Eric Goldstein, the agency is currently "providing support to several federal agencies that have experienced intrusions" and "are working urgently to understand impacts and ensure timely remediation." CISA has not yet confirmed who is responsible for the breaches, or if the agency even knows itself.

Cybersecurity has become a major component in the country's defense in the last several years. A lot of important physical infrastructure, like power and communications, can be affected by hacking. It's presumed that in the event of a shooting war with another nation, cyber attacks would play a major role, possibly even as the first strike.