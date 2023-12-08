10 Of The Most Advanced Cyber Warfare Tools

Militaries have fielded countless deadly weapons, ranging from muskets to tanks, and recently nations have leveraged the power of the internet in what is colloquially known as cyber warfare. Armies can now wage information wars by hacking into private servers and stealing information, spying on hijacked devices, and directly destroying federal property — everything Bond-era spies did, but executed remotely.

However, these tactics are also part and parcel with run-of-the-mill hackers and independent hacktivist groups, so what's the difference? A cyber attack occurs when any hacker, solo or otherwise, commits a cybercrime against a target, be they an individual civilian or a company. In contrast, cyber warfare occurs when government-backed organizations attack other nations using computers and the internet. Moreover, government and military foundations such as critical infrastructure or financial institutions are common targets, but there are always exceptions to the rule.

With this in mind, you might think you have a solid grasp on what constitutes an everyday cyber attack and what counts as an act of cyber warfare, but the difference isn't always cut and dry. Every example of cyber warfare is also an example of a cyber attack, but not every cyber attack is cyber warfare. Here are ten of the most advanced cyber warfare tools armies have at their disposal.