Are Microsoft Services Down (Or Is It Just You)? Here's How To Tell

It has happened to everyone: a particular website or internet-based service that you need is suddenly down. If you rely on cloud services for work, like Google One, Microsoft 365, or other platforms, then one of those not loading can be an absolute nightmare. There are many things it could be a sign of, from issues on your end with your device or internet service provider to an outage on the site's end, all of which can take some troubleshooting to diagnose.

It can get even worse, though. In July 2024, much of the electronic world was hobbled by a global outage affecting enterprise systems running Windows. It wasn't due to anything Microsoft did, however, instead happening thanks to a glitchy update released by enterprise security software company CrowdStrike. Since Microsoft's own services are naturally backed by Windows systems, some of its services saw downtime along with airlines, subway systems, and other infrastructure hit by the mass outage.

Not every potential outage is going to be anything like the Crowdstrike-induced mess, but regardless, a lot of people rely on Microsoft's services and need a way to troubleshoot them if they're not working. That goes for both widespread issues and those localized to your ISP or even your computer. So let's take a look at how exactly you can try to figure out an ostensible Microsoft outage, at least short of calling technical support for help ... which you might need to do, anyway.