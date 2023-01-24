How To Make Sure Your Home Firewall Is Actually Working

Most people don't actively choose their own firewall, instead relying on one provided by their operating system or built into their networking hardware, so it can be hard to tell how well it's working. Occasionally testing your firewall to make sure it's functioning as needed is a great idea and one of the most effective ways to do it is by utilizing tools outside your home network. ShieldsUP, a user-friendly online tool from the Gibson Research Corporation, will send a benign probe through your network IP address to check for firewall vulnerabilities.

If the scan results from a service such as ShieldsUP are concerning, or if you are worried about malicious activity on your device, it may be a good idea to install some malware-scanning and/or anti-virus software. These programs can not only help you identify areas where your device is currently vulnerable but also help prevent security breaches in the future. You can use multiple pieces of software to scan your computer if you choose, but be careful using more than one active scanner at a time as they will likely interfere with each other and reduce the effectiveness of both. Using one active scanner and doing manual scans with any others is less likely to cause issues, though if you choose a reputable anti-malware app, running additional ones will probably be unnecessary.