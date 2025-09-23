Cyberattacks Are Causing More Canceled Flights Around The World

The attack on Collins Aerospace reflects a growing issue in the cybersecurity world, in which cybercriminals increasingly target high-profile victims with disruptive ransomware attacks. The aerospace industry, in particular, has become a popular victim, with French aerospace company Thales reporting that cyberattacks on the aviation sector have increased sixfold since 2024. In December 2024, for instance, Japan Airlines was forced to delay flights after a cyberattack shut down one of its routers, forcing the carrier to delay flights and temporarily shut down ticket sales.

The vulnerability of the global air travel to cyberattacks is nothing new, however, as the FBI warned that airlines would be a likely target for hackers following the high-profile Scattered Spider attacks on U.S. and U.K. retail sectors in July 2025. According to the warning, third-party IT providers — like Collins Aerospace — would be a likely entry point for hackers. At the time of the announcement, Hawaiian Airlines, WestJet, and Qantas had already been impacted by the scheme. Collins, for its part, has been cited by breach-tracking websites as previously experiencing a ransom attack in 2023, although the company has yet to confirm the allegations.

The airline industry isn't alone in the threat, as ransomware attacks continue to grow. Forbes reported that Semperis' 2024 Ransomware Risk Report found that 83% of IT professionals reported being the target of ransomware attacks, costing roughly $124 billion for U.S. businesses alone. For most observers, high-profile incidents like those orchestrated against Collins underscore the need for governments, businesses, and private citizens to protect themselves in an increasingly complex, hostile cybersecurity environment.