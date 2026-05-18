Kawasaki's Z H2 Is Naked, Supercharged Mayhem On Two Wheels

The Kawasaki H2 lineup of motorcycles is a class all its own. In the motorcycle world, there's typically a lot of overlap. Motorcycles often have competition from all sides, with many similarly-priced bikes offering all sorts of different vibes. If your road-going budget is $10,000 to $15,000, for example, you've got dozens of models to choose from, from excellent middleweight touring bikes and track-ready sports bikes, to retro-modern cafe bikes and top-notch cruisers.

The H2-powered Kawasaki motorcycles buck that trend, though. The H2 bikes are preposterously powerful, expensive, and unlike anything else on two wheels, all by virtue of offering supercharged horsepower.

Travis Langness/SlashGear

There's nobody else out there offering supercharged motorcycles (or forced-induction of any kind) right now, so no matter what sort of H2 you go with, there's no pound-for-pound competition available. And that's the high bar set by even the least-expensive version of the H2 — the one that I just tested — the hypernaked Z H2. On open highways, on crowded city streets, on winding mountain roads, and on everything in between, I rode the 2026 Z H2 like it was my own bike. And while it wasn't as versatile or road-trip-ready as the H2 SX I tested a few months back, the hypernaked Z H2 was seriously impressive, and a tough act for any other motorcycle to follow.