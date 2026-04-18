5 Midweight Motorcycles That Happen To Be Great For Touring

There are all sorts of options for big, heavy, ultra-plush motorcycling that'll take you hundreds of miles in a single day. If you want maximum comfort and all the latest features, you can opt for big bikes like the Honda Gold Wing, which happily eats up the miles on any road trip. Then, of course, there are cruisers from Harley-Davidson and Indian Motorcycles that offer classically-styled riding and impressive on-road dynamics, but they do so in pretty large fashion.

What if you want something a bit smaller? Something with decent power, modern tech, and a bit of corner-carving capability? It still needs to be able to take you on long-distance rides, but without abusing your body or assaulting your wallet. That's where the middleweight touring motorcycle category comes in.

Several bikes offer comfortable, long-distance riding capability in a smaller package. They're not tiny beginner bikes, but they aren't expensive heavy-duty motorcycles either. These middleweight bikes, at least in our mind, fall between 500 and 1000ccs, are under 600 pounds, priced below $15,000, and provide impressive riding dynamics.