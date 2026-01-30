Indian's New Chief Vintage Could've Been A Gimmick, But One Ride Convinced Me Otherwise

To celebrate their 125th anniversary, Indian Motorcycles has launched a new bike called the Chief Vintage. An exercise in classic styling and paying homage to history, the Chief Vintage has big power, flowing valanced fenders, classic wire wheels, and a floating seat that looks like it came out of a catalog from the 1940s.

As a part of the launch, Indian hosted a ride of the new bike, and they invited me to take it out on the road. More than just a sheet-pull and a few miles around town, the ride wound through the Southern California mountains for a full day, and it came paired with admittance to their 125th-anniversary party in Los Angeles.

On the surface, the bike is a tribute to tradition, but underneath, it's a pretty modern machine. And while it wasn't quite the perfect bike for curving California canyon roads, it's an excellent cruiser with a ton of style.