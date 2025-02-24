2025 Indian Chieftain & Challenger PowerPlus 112 First Ride: More Than Just Extra Torque

Specifically, I went to Vegas to ride the Challenger and the Chieftain, two of Indian's Bagger bikes. Both are still available with the 108 cubic-inch V-Twin (also known as a PowerPlus engine) that offers 122 horsepower. My time was spent riding bikes with the new PowerPlus 112, which bumps things up to 126 hp.

According to Indian, the powerband of the new PowerPlus 112 engine is improved over previous V-Twins and is now better than most rival engines. Instead of dropping off a power and torque cliff after around 4,000 rpm, the PowerPlus 112 is designed to better deliver on the way to the redline, improving acceleration and offering peak power at higher RPMs. For the most part, that seemed to be the case.

The torque provided by the PowerPlus 112 was impressive. With both the Challenger and the Chieftain I rode, I could easily dig into the throttle in third gear while only going about 20 mph, and speed all the way up to the mid-60s range. I could also launch from zero, rip through a few gears and not feel power or torque run out as speeds climbed. There was certainly a significant difference in performance before and after 3,600 rpm (where the PowerPlus 112 reaches a peak torque of 133 lb-ft) but nothing I'd write a strongly worded letter about, and certainly nothing to make those buffets look any more appealing.

