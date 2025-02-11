Which Indian Motorcycles Have The PowerPlus Engine?
There is no denying that Indian Motorcycle is a powerhouse when it comes to producing some of the best motorcycles to date. With classic models valued as high as $200,000, the manufacturer has a dedicated clientele and fanbase that is always eager to grab any new bikes or parts it releases. Well, lucky for these enthusiasts, 2025 is already shaping up to be an interesting year, with Indian making announcements that have left more than a few ripples in the motorcycle pond.
The manufacturer unveiled its all-new V-twin engine, the PowerPlus 112, in the latter half of January. The engine is a 1,834 cc beast that pushes out 126 horsepower and 133 pound-feet of torque. It's specifications are intriguing, to say the least, with some comparing its output to that of a compact hatchback. With the new engine came the announcement of motorcycles that would roll off the assembly line equipped with it. Indian is introducing the PowerPlus 112 in various trims of the Challenger, Chieftain, Roadmaster, and Pursuit. Let's take a moment to review these trims, their pricing, and color options.
The Indian Challenger
Indian Motorcycle launched the Challenger, a full-sized bagger, in 2020. This model featured a liquid-cooled, 1,768 cc V-twin engine that produced 122 horsepower and 128 pound-feet of torque. The motorcycle quickly became a showstopper, with a modified version winning the King of the Baggers race in 2020. Since then, Indian has continued to release the Challenger each year, with every release showing enhancements in the bike's performance, technology, and comfort features.
In 2025, Indian is releasing the Challenger in three trims. The first, the Indian Challenger, has an MSRP starting at $26,499 and comes in either a Heavy Metal Smoke or Black Metallic color. The second is the Challenger Limited, with an MSRP starting at $27,499 and three colors available at launch: Sunset Red Metallic, Black Metallic, and Ghost White Metallic with Black Metallic. The last trim is the Indian Challenger Dark Horse, starting at $28,499, which is available in Frost Silver Smoke, Moss Green, Springfield Blue, and Black Smoke.
The Chieftain PowerPlus
Alongside the Challenger, Indian is also introducing three trims of the Chieftain PowerPlus. While the base model comes with the PowerPlus 108 engine, the two elevated trims each feature the new PowerPlus 112.
The Chieftain first roared onto the scene in 2013, taking the motorcycle world by storm with its performance, design, and comfort. Select base models of the bike came equipped with Indian's Thunderstroke 111 engine, which the manufacturer introduced that same year. The engine, a 111 cubic inch air-cooled motor, generated 119 pound-feet of torque, making the Indian motorcycles equipped with it some of the best at the time of their release.
The 2025 lineup of bikes still includes three trims of the Chieftain: PowerPlus, PowerPlus Limited, and PowerPlus Dark Horse. The first of the Chieftains is the PowerPlus variant, priced at $26,499. It is offered in only one color: Black Metallic. The second trim, the Chieftain PowerPlus Limited, starts at $27,499 and has three color options: Black Metallic, Heavy Metal, and Sunset Red Metallic. Finally, the Chieftain PowerPlus Dark Horse, priced at $28,499, is available in Sunset Red Smoke, Blue Dusk, Black Smoke, and Ghost White Metallic Smoke colors.
The Roadmaster PowerPlus
The Indian Roadmaster PowerPlus features only two trims, but both come equipped with the new PowerPlus 112. For over a century, Indian Motorcycles and Harley-Davidson have fiercely competed, each pushing the other to innovate. The first Roadmaster debuted in 1947 as a variant of the Indian Chief. Although this bike established itself as one of the best touring models on the market, production ceased in 1953.
Decades later, Indian relaunched the Roadmaster as its own new model in 2014, offering an alternative for bikers seeking a touring bike that wasn't a Harley. The bike has proven to be an excellent touring motorcycle over the years, featuring a 6-speed transmission, a 5.5-gallon tank, and the Thunderstroke 116 cc V-twin engine.
In 2025, Indian is offering the Roadmaster in two trims: the PowerPlus Limited and the PowerPlus Dark Horse. The Limited trim starts at $31,999 and is available in Sunset Red Metallic, Spirit Blue Metallic, and Black Metallic. In contrast, the Dark Horse trim, which costs $33,499, offers four color options: Nara Bronze Smoke, Storm Grey, Black Smoke, and Sunset Red Smoke.
The Indian Pursuit
Last but not least is the Indian Pursuit, which, like the Roadmaster PowerPlus, is available in two trims: the Indian Pursuit Limited and the Indian Pursuit Dark Horse. The Pursuit debuted in 2022 as a well-balanced, performance-oriented touring motorcycle, described by the manufacturer as "a mix of distinctive American style, next-generation performance, and rider-centric technology."
The original Pursuit included everything you would expect from a modern touring model: ample storage space, advanced technology features, excellent handling, outstanding long-distance performance, and the PowerPlus 108 engine — a liquid-cooled V-twin powerhouse with a 108 cubic-inch displacement that delivered 122 horsepower and 128 pound-feet of torque.
The 2025 Indian Pursuit is available in two trims: the Pursuit Limited, priced at $31,999, and the Indian Pursuit Dark Horse, priced at $33,499. The Pursuit Limited is offered in Springfield Blue, Heavy Metal with Black Metallic, Maroon Metallic, and Black Metallic, while the Pursuit Dark Horse comes in Black Smoke, Heavy Metal, Ghost White Metallic Crystal with Black Vivid Crystal, Sunset Red Smoke with Black Smoke, and Springfield Blue Vivid Crystal with Black Vivid Crystal colors.