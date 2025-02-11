Which Indian Motorcycles Have The PowerPlus Engine?

There is no denying that Indian Motorcycle is a powerhouse when it comes to producing some of the best motorcycles to date. With classic models valued as high as $200,000, the manufacturer has a dedicated clientele and fanbase that is always eager to grab any new bikes or parts it releases. Well, lucky for these enthusiasts, 2025 is already shaping up to be an interesting year, with Indian making announcements that have left more than a few ripples in the motorcycle pond.

Advertisement

The manufacturer unveiled its all-new V-twin engine, the PowerPlus 112, in the latter half of January. The engine is a 1,834 cc beast that pushes out 126 horsepower and 133 pound-feet of torque. It's specifications are intriguing, to say the least, with some comparing its output to that of a compact hatchback. With the new engine came the announcement of motorcycles that would roll off the assembly line equipped with it. Indian is introducing the PowerPlus 112 in various trims of the Challenger, Chieftain, Roadmaster, and Pursuit. Let's take a moment to review these trims, their pricing, and color options.